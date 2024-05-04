Customs Seize Over 12 Kg Gold Valued At ₹8.17 Crore & Electronics Worth ₹10 Lakhs Crore At Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 12.74 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 8.17 crore and Electronics valued at Rs 10 lakhs Cr in 20 cases and five flyers arrested during the week.

The contraband gold was concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax and gold layered cloths, crude Jewellery and gold bars in an ingenious way in the water bottle and on the body of the passenger landing in Mumbai.

In the first case an Airport contractual staff was intercepted by CISF and handed over to Customs and 24KT Gold dust in wax form (08 pcs) having net weight 2580.00 grams was found concealed in his water bottle.

Four flyers arrested

The Air Intelligence Unit of customs intercepted four Indian Nationals travelling from Dubai with 3335 grams gold concealed inside undergarments and in the rectum.

The customs sleuths seized six 24KT Gold bar of net weight 1500.00 grams hidden below the seat of Air India flight on arrival from Dubai during rummaging.

In the last case 15 Indian Nationals travelling from Dubai (10), Abu Dhabi (01), Bahrain (01), Jeddah (01), Muscat (02) were intercepted and 5323 grams gold concealed in the undergarments, jeans pocket, airport baggage trolley and in rectum were seized.

Another attempt to smuggle nine high value apple iphones and other electronics concealed inside handbags and checked-in luggage valued at Rs 14,21,818 was seized from an Indian national on arrival from Dubai.