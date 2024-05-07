Mumbai: Mumbadevi Temple To Celebrate Annual Mango Festival On May 10 | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Mumbadevi temple will celebrate its annual mango festival on May 10 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. A huge swarm of devotees is expected at the temple, which will be decorated by alphonso mangoes.

Shree Mumbadevi Mandir Charities, which looks after the functioning of the iconic and revered Mumbadevi temple, has announced the dates of its mango festival for the year 2024. Every year, the temple celebrates the mango festival on Akshaya Tritiya and this year also on the auspicious day, the temple will celebrate this unique festival.

For the last five years, the mango festival at Mumbadevi temple has been celebrated by decorating the goddess’ idol and the entire temple with dozens of mangoes. Around 800 dozen mangoes have been ordered to be used to decorate the temple on Akshaya Tritiya. The temple authorities have advised devotees to visit the temple temple to participate in the festival.

Hemant Jadhav, manager of Mumbadevi temple, told the Free Press Journal that, “Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day for the Hindu temples and we have made it an annual event to observe the mango festival on this day. Since the temple is located in Zaveri Bazaar, a lot of people come to buy gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. These people also visit the temple to worship and so we have a lot of rush throughout the day.”