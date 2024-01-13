Governor Ramesh Bais Presents Maharashtra 'Jan Gaurav Puraskar' To Manager Of Shree Mumbadevi Temple |

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais presented the ‘Jan Gaurav Puraskar’ to eminent persons from various walks of life at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on January 6.

Hemant Purshottam Jadhav, Manager of Shree Mumbadevi Temple was honoured with the Maharashtra ‘Jan Gaurav Award’ for his exemplary work for the society.

About Jan Gaurav Puraskar Event

The awards function was organised by the Sapna Subodh Saoji Charitable Trust. Renowned singer Anup Jalota, Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, Athelete Maithali Agasti, Actor Samir Choughule including 35 dignitaries were among those felicitated by the Governor.