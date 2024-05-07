 Mumbai: Part Of JVLR Closed For Vehicular Traffic
According to the traffic notification by the Mumbai Traffic Police, the northbound traffic - from Ganesh Ghat on JVLR Road to Rambaug Bridge at Powai, will be closed for all types of vehicles. On the south bound - from Powai Plaza to NTPC Junction on JVLR will be closed for vehicular traffic

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road near suncity | Wikipedia/x2spanish

Owing to metro station construction at Rambaug Bridge and NTPC Junction on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), this lane will be closed for a month every night between 1 am to 6 am.

article-image

As an alternative, the traffic northbound  at Rambaug Bridge will be diverted to the south bound, while the traffic southbound will be diverted to the service road.

The metro station is part of Mumbai Metro Pink Line - 6 which will be from Swami Samarth Nagar (Lokhandwala) to Vikhroli on the Eastern Express Highway, going through JVLR - SEEPZ - Powai, owned by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and operated by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation (MMMOCL).

