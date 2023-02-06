Mumbai: Oil spill on JVLR causes traffic snarls in Powai

Oil spill | Twitter/@avartanpowai

An oil spill on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in Powai on Monday morning has caused massive inconvenience to commuters.

As per reports, oil has spilled on the JVLR on the stretch from the IIT Maingate to Bata Showroom in Powai causing traffic snarls.

Reportedly, around four motorists have fallen on the stretch due to the incident.

A twitter user informed the Mumbai Traffic Police about the oil spill via Twitter. While responding to the post, the traffic police said, "We have escalated your request with Powai Traffic Division for necessary action."

