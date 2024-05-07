 Mumbai: 79th Anniversary Of 'Great Patriotic War Of Soviet Union Against Nazis' Held At Russian Culture House
Mumbai: An event to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the 'Great Patriotic War of Soviet Union against Nazis' was held at the Russian Culture Centre, Pedder Road, Mumbai, on May 7.

The event, with its theme 'Victory of Soviet Union in Great Patriotic War and it's implications for the world' was attended by academicians, leftist thinkers, and officials of the Russian House in Mumbai which houses the culture centre.

Britain, France, and the United States, mark the anniversary of May 8, 1945, when Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allied powers as 'Victory Day in Europe'. Russia, successor to the Soviet Union, located in the east, observes 'Victory Day' on May 9.

