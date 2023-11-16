International Students' Day 2023: When Nazis Invade a University In Prague

International Students' Day 2023 | Freepik (representational Pic)

International student's Day 2023 is observed on November 17th to honor the global student's community. International students travel long distances from their home countries to pursue higher education.

History of International Student's Day

This day is marked on the anniversary of Nazi's invasion of a university in Prague in 1939. On that night, Nazis stormed all university dormitories in Prague and in other towns as well, beating and arresting thousands of students when they were asleep, who were then taken to the prison in Pankrác and then to the military barracks in Ruzyne.

Nazis tortured and killed University students

The Nazis imprisoned nearly a thousand students, closed the university, and killed and tortured several others.

Theme of International Student's Day

The aim of the day is to to honour more than 1,200 students of the University of Prague who lost their lives in World War II who died in that horrific incident and to raise awareness of the challenges faced by students in today's world.

The International Students' Day has evolved into an opportunity for higher education institutions around the world to take pride in their significant international student populations and the positive work they do in their local communities.

Indian students in foreign countries

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, more than 1.3 million students from India went to foreign countries from 2017 to 2022 to obtain higher education.

The top destinations for Indian students include: United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Saudi Arabia.,

According to a report released on Monday, Indian students are the second largest sending country to the United States (US), reaching an all-time high of 2,68,923. Meanwhile china is still at top with 2,89,526 students studying in the U.S.