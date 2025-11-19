 23 Children Packed Into Single Auto In Telangana’s Nagar Kurnool; Vehicle Seized, Video Goes Viral
In Nagar Kurnool, Telangana, 23 schoolchildren were found travelling in a single auto rickshaw, prompting traffic sub-inspector Kalyan to seize the vehicle. The children were safely sent home in two other vehicles, and the driver was warned of strict action. A viral video of the incident has sparked public concern over road safety and school transportation issues.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
Traffic Sub-Inspector Kalyan seizes an overloaded auto carrying 23 schoolchildren in Nagar Kurnool, Telangana; children safely sent home in alternate vehicles. | Image: X/@TNewsTelugu

In a shocking incident highlighting road safety concerns, 23 schoolchildren were found travelling in a single auto rickshaw in Nagar Kurnool, Telangana. The overloaded vehicle posed a serious risk, prompting traffic sub inspector Kalyan to intervene and seize the auto, preventing a potential accident.

According to the reports, the children were safely sent home using two other vehicles, while the auto driver was warned of strict action for endangering young lives. A video capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern and discussions about road safety and school transportation.

Netizens React to Overloaded Auto Incident in Nagar Kurnool

One user commented, “No doubt, overloading violates traffic rules, but what is the root cause? We don’t have affordable school education along with transportation. Middle- and lower-middle-class families can’t afford school fees and transport costs, so they rely on autos. The promised school fee restructuring by @TelanganaCMO two years ago hasn’t happened. There’s an urgent need to address abnormal school fees.”

Another user said, “This is not only in Nagar Kurnool. The same situation can be seen everywhere, especially between 8–9 AM and 3–5 PM. Often, these autos also take wrong routes.”

Commenting on enforcement, one netizen remarked, “Strict action should be taken against such violations.”

Another user added, “Auto unions have plenty of political clout. This is only a temporary relief. Until a proper public transport system is developed, such incidents will continue.”

The Nagar Kurnool incident has reignited debates on road safety, school transportation, and socio-economic pressures on families, proving that stricter enforcement alone cannot solve the problem.

