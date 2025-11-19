 Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?

Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?

Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result: The Rajasthan Police Department has declared the Constable Recruitment 2025 results for the CBT held on September 13–14. Candidates can check district-wise lists on the official website. Qualifiers will proceed to the PMT and PET, scheduled for the second week of December at Maharana Bhupal Stadium, Udaipur.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result | Official Website

Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result: The Rajasthan Police Department has announced the results for the Constable Recruitment Exam, 2025. All candidates who had appeared in the CBT exam may now check their scores on the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. District-wise selection lists have also been released, making it easier for aspirants to verify their qualifying status.

Exam Conducted Across Multiple Districts

The written examination was held on September 13 and 14, 2025, in different districts of Rajasthan. This result has come out after the previous declaration for Telecom Constable (Driver) and Telecommunication General Duty posts. Results are given in PDF format, enabling candidates to search their roll numbers.

What's Next?

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?
Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes ₹1.16 Crore Heroin; 2 Drug Suppliers Arrested In Andheri
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes ₹1.16 Crore Heroin; 2 Drug Suppliers Arrested In Andheri
'123456' Emerges As India’s Most Common Password, Topping The List For Second Consecutive Year
'123456' Emerges As India’s Most Common Password, Topping The List For Second Consecutive Year
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19: Fire Accident During Ghoomar Sparks Chaos As Vidya Accuses Kajal
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19: Fire Accident During Ghoomar Sparks Chaos As Vidya Accuses Kajal

The selected candidates will now undergo the process for PMT and PET. According to the notice, the physical tests are scheduled to commence in the second week of December 2025.

The PET and PST will be held at Maharana Bhupal Stadium, Udaipur. Exact dates and timings will be announced shortly and communicated directly to selected candidates. This year, over 5 lakh candidates took part in the Rajasthan Police Recruitment Exam.

Apart from the physical tests, document verification and medical examination are also part of the recruiting procedure. Candidates are requested to follow the official website and local announcements to avoid missing important notifications.

Provisional Answer Key Reviewed Before Result

The provisional answer key was released on September 17, and the objection window was open until September 23. After reviewing all objections, the board finished the final assessment and announced the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025.

Read Also
Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here
article-image

Rajasthan Constable Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Rajasthan Police Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: The Rajasthan Constable Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Rajasthan Constable Result 2025 PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan Constable Result 2025 Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?

Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?

Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here

Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Grants Sanction To Prosecute Former Education Board Officials...

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Grants Sanction To Prosecute Former Education Board Officials...

ED Arrests Al Falah University Founder In Terror-Financing Linked Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Al Falah University Founder In Terror-Financing Linked Money Laundering Case

NIFT 2026: Registration Process For BDes, MDes Admissions Starts Soon; Check Details Here

NIFT 2026: Registration Process For BDes, MDes Admissions Starts Soon; Check Details Here