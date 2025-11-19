Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?

Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result | Official Website

Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result: The Rajasthan Police Department has announced the results for the Constable Recruitment Exam, 2025. All candidates who had appeared in the CBT exam may now check their scores on the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. District-wise selection lists have also been released, making it easier for aspirants to verify their qualifying status.

Exam Conducted Across Multiple Districts

The written examination was held on September 13 and 14, 2025, in different districts of Rajasthan. This result has come out after the previous declaration for Telecom Constable (Driver) and Telecommunication General Duty posts. Results are given in PDF format, enabling candidates to search their roll numbers.

What's Next?

The selected candidates will now undergo the process for PMT and PET. According to the notice, the physical tests are scheduled to commence in the second week of December 2025.

The PET and PST will be held at Maharana Bhupal Stadium, Udaipur. Exact dates and timings will be announced shortly and communicated directly to selected candidates. This year, over 5 lakh candidates took part in the Rajasthan Police Recruitment Exam.

Apart from the physical tests, document verification and medical examination are also part of the recruiting procedure. Candidates are requested to follow the official website and local announcements to avoid missing important notifications.

Provisional Answer Key Reviewed Before Result

The provisional answer key was released on September 17, and the objection window was open until September 23. After reviewing all objections, the board finished the final assessment and announced the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025.

Read Also Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here

Rajasthan Constable Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Rajasthan Police Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: The Rajasthan Constable Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Rajasthan Constable Result 2025 PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan Constable Result 2025 Direct Link