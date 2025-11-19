 Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here

Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the exam dates for the Class 10 (HSLC ) and 12 (HS) board exams 2026. According to his post, the HSLC examination 2026 will commence on February 10, 2026, while the HS exam starts on February 11, 2026. SEBA Assam has reopened the registration window for the HSLC test.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced | Canva

Assam Board Exam Date 2026: The dates for the Class 10 (HSLC ) and 12 (HS) board exams 2026 have been released by the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The HSLC examination 2026 will commence on February 10, 2026, while the HS exam starts on February 11, 2026. However, the Board has not yet distributed the date sheets for Classes 10 and 12.

Assam CM announced the examination dates on X. The post reads, "Important Examination Update- The HSLC (Matriculation) Examination 2026 will commence from 10 February 2026. The Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 will begin on 11 February 2026. Wishing every student the very best for their upcoming examinations."

Assam HSLC and HS Board Exam 2026: Important dates

SEBA Assam has reopened the registration window for the HSLC test. The window reopened on November 17 and will end on November 20, 2025. The deadline for submitting payment is November 21, 2025. Meanwhile, the Class 12 or HS test form-filling time has concluded.

FPJ Shorts
Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here
Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here
'Hates Indians, Hates Jews': Eric Trump Launches Scathing Attack On NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani
'Hates Indians, Hates Jews': Eric Trump Launches Scathing Attack On NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani
NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely Become First President Of Newly Formed Nagar Panchayat
NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely Become First President Of Newly Formed Nagar Panchayat
'Forgery & False Accusations': ED Alleges Al-Falah University 'Duped' Students Of ₹415 Cr Amid Delhi Car Blast Probe
'Forgery & False Accusations': ED Alleges Al-Falah University 'Duped' Students Of ₹415 Cr Amid Delhi Car Blast Probe
Read Also
NIFT 2026: Registration Process For BDes, MDes Admissions Starts Soon; Check Details Here
article-image

Schools are advised that if they have not completed their form, they should go to the official website and finish the process.

The Board has also stated that any students who complete the form-filling process during this extended period would be evaluated solely in the APL category. Also, the heads of the institutions are directed to update the candidates' bank data, if they have not already been updated.

Assam HSLC and HS Board Exam 2026: Passing marks

For the Assam HSLC (Class 10) exam, students must secure at least 30% marks in each subject and 30% overall, with separate passing required in both theory and practical components wherever applicable. For the Assam HS (Class 12) exam, candidates are also required to score a minimum of 30% in theory, 30% in practicals, and 30% aggregate in every subject, ensuring they qualify in both the written and practical parts individually.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here

Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Grants Sanction To Prosecute Former Education Board Officials...

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Grants Sanction To Prosecute Former Education Board Officials...

ED Arrests Al Falah University Founder In Terror-Financing Linked Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Al Falah University Founder In Terror-Financing Linked Money Laundering Case

NIFT 2026: Registration Process For BDes, MDes Admissions Starts Soon; Check Details Here

NIFT 2026: Registration Process For BDes, MDes Admissions Starts Soon; Check Details Here

UPSSSC UP PET Final Answer Key 2025 Released; Results Expected Soon

UPSSSC UP PET Final Answer Key 2025 Released; Results Expected Soon