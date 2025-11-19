Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here

Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced | Canva

Assam Board Exam Date 2026: The dates for the Class 10 (HSLC ) and 12 (HS) board exams 2026 have been released by the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The HSLC examination 2026 will commence on February 10, 2026, while the HS exam starts on February 11, 2026. However, the Board has not yet distributed the date sheets for Classes 10 and 12.

Assam CM announced the examination dates on X. The post reads, "Important Examination Update- The HSLC (Matriculation) Examination 2026 will commence from 10 February 2026. The Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 will begin on 11 February 2026. Wishing every student the very best for their upcoming examinations."

Assam HSLC and HS Board Exam 2026: Important dates

SEBA Assam has reopened the registration window for the HSLC test. The window reopened on November 17 and will end on November 20, 2025. The deadline for submitting payment is November 21, 2025. Meanwhile, the Class 12 or HS test form-filling time has concluded.

Schools are advised that if they have not completed their form, they should go to the official website and finish the process.

The Board has also stated that any students who complete the form-filling process during this extended period would be evaluated solely in the APL category. Also, the heads of the institutions are directed to update the candidates' bank data, if they have not already been updated.

Assam HSLC and HS Board Exam 2026: Passing marks

For the Assam HSLC (Class 10) exam, students must secure at least 30% marks in each subject and 30% overall, with separate passing required in both theory and practical components wherever applicable. For the Assam HS (Class 12) exam, candidates are also required to score a minimum of 30% in theory, 30% in practicals, and 30% aggregate in every subject, ensuring they qualify in both the written and practical parts individually.