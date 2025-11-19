NIFT 2026: Registration Process For BDes, MDes Admissions Starts Soon; Check Details Here

NIFT Registration 2026 | Canva

NIFT Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start registration procedures for National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) admissions 2026 soon. Once the application window opens, applicants need to visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in. Along with the registration link, the National Testing Agency will announce the NIFT exam date 2026 and other important details.

NIFT Registration 2026: Application fees

For the forthcoming admission session, aspirants from the general category must pay a Rs 3,000 application fee. Applicants from the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe groups, as well as all female candidates, would be required to pay Rs 1,500.

Note: NTA is likely to issue a detailed notification soon.

NIFT Registration 2026: How to apply?

To fill out the application form, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NIFT 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, finish the online registration process by entering the necessary personal details.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

NIFT Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Those who have finished or will take the Class 12 board examinations in 2026 are qualified to apply. The maximum age limit for applicants applying to National Institute of Fashion Technology programs is 24 years old, computed as of August 1 of that year. Unless otherwise stated, the age limits apply to the majority of undergraduate courses.

NIFT Registration 2026: Exam pattern

Previously, the test was administered in two phases: the General Ability Test and the Creative Ability Test, throughout 82 examination cities.

The General Ability Test (GAT) will contain 100 questions divided into sections. The exam consists of four sections: Communication Ability and English Comprehension (40 questions), Quantitative Ability (20 questions), Analytical and Logical Ability (15 questions), and Current Affairs and General Knowledge (25 questions), for a total of 100 questions.

The Creative Ability Test (CAT) assesses a candidate's design aptitude, which includes conceptual knowledge, observational abilities, colour innovation, and illustration ability. Students must prepare responses for this step, which will be evaluated based on presentation and originality.