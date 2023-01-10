Studying abroad in 2023? Check out fully-funded scholarships for Masters, PhD courses for international students

Representational image | shuttershock

January 2023 is the time when students who are wishing to study abroad start figuring out the process they need to follow in order to have a well round application that can be put forward to universities.

The US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany have been some of the most popular study-abroad destinations for international students.

Scholarships and other forms of financial aid are also important for international students who are trying to manage their cost of living, university fees, and other expenses at the same time.

Luke Ngo, a Business Development Manager with the British Council in Vietnam shared a key list of fully funded scholarships for 2023-24 for international students pursuing Masters's and Ph.D. abroad. Here is the list of scholarships he shared on his LinkedIn post :

1. Oxford Pershing Square Scholarship

Closing: Jan 2023

https://lnkd.in/gijaMgqt



2. World Bank Scholarships Program

Closing: Jan 2023

https://lnkd.in/gwgEiawf



3. Danish Government Scholarship

Closing: Jan 2023

https://lnkd.in/ghyRUVeX



4. Swedish Institute for Global Professionals

Closing: Jan 2023

https://lnkd.in/gZ85NzXM



5. Eiffel Scholarship Program Of Excellence

Closing: Jan 2023

https://lnkd.in/g3fUVRyy



6. President’s Scholarship 2019-20 at The Imperial College London

Closing: Jan/Mar/May 2023

https://lnkd.in/gQguKeAq



7. Chalmers IPOET Scholarships

Closing: Jan 2023

https://lnkd.in/gFeHFbqP



8. Orange Tulip Scholarship

Closing: Feb 2023

https://lnkd.in/g7cUJAJj



9. Rotary Peace Fellowship

Closing: Feb 2023

https://lnkd.in/g_7BYKdg



10. Lund University Global Scholarship

Closing: Feb 2023

https://lnkd.in/gnJ2xAnv



11. Uppsala University IPK Scholarship & Uppsala University President’s Club Scholarship

Closing: Feb 2023

https://lnkd.in/g4KyNJdm



12. Manaaki New Zealand Scholarship

Closing: Mar 2023

https://lnkd.in/gD7EArh7



13. Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters scholarships

Closing: Mar 2023

https://lnkd.in/gK3KFe2n



14. Commonwealth Shared Scholarship

Closing: Mar 2023

https://lnkd.in/gdpxFtnc



15. Australia Awards Scholarships

Closing: Mar 2023

https://lnkd.in/gZHa4Q6Z



16. Government of Romania Scholarship

Closing: Mar 2023

https://lnkd.in/g-ebTZsj



17. Fulbright Vietnamese Student Scholarship Program

Closing: Apr 2023

https://lnkd.in/gJsfcDKf



18. British Council scholarships for women in STEM

Closing: Apr 2023

https://lnkd.in/g6_wNKkd



19. Harvard University MBA Scholarship

Closing: May 2023

https://lnkd.in/gHxCdswj



20. MEXT Scholarships

Closing: May 2023

https://lnkd.in/g89s7AjB



21. GREAT Scholarships

Closing: May 2023

https://lnkd.in/gsbZD_F5



22. Scholarships of the Government of the Slovak Republic

Closing: May 2023

https://lnkd.in/gbXzwAH4



23. The Ignacy Lukasiewicz Scholarship Programme – Poland

Closing: May 2023

https://lnkd.in/gaYyUbR3



24. Italian Government Scholarship

Closing: Jun 2023

https://lnkd.in/gR434_yx



25. Helmut-Schmidt-Programme PPGG

Closing: Jul 2023

https://lnkd.in/gn-nUuaE



26. Orange Knowledge Programme

Closing: Aug 2023

https://lnkd.in/gDZAhP7E



27. Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program

Closing: Aug 2023*

https://lnkd.in/gEqDgJ45



28. DAAD Scholarship

Closing: Sep 2023

https://lnkd.in/gjNec6BU



29. Cambridge University Scholarships

Closing: Oct 2023

https://lnkd.in/gSQA98N9



30. Gates Cambridge Scholarship

Closing: Oct 2023

https://lnkd.in/gCB6nsJp



31. Graduate Research Scholarships

Closing: Oct 2023

https://lnkd.in/gS_-d4xM



32. Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarships

Closing: Oct 2023

https://lnkd.in/g6KM_Xjs



33. Chevening Scholarship

Closing: Nov 2023

https://lnkd.in/gHpybbQ9



34. Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships

Closing: Nov 2023

https://lnkd.in/gJBWQdKS



35. Canada Graduate Scholarships

Closing: Dec 2023

https://lnkd.in/gSWR2M29