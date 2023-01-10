Studying abroad in 2023? Check out fully-funded scholarships for Masters, PhD courses for international students

January 2023 is the time when students who are wishing to study abroad start figuring out the process they need to follow in order to have a well round application that can be put forward to universities.
The US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany have been some of the most popular study-abroad destinations for international students.
Scholarships and other forms of financial aid are also important for international students who are trying to manage their cost of living, university fees, and other expenses at the same time.
Luke Ngo, a Business Development Manager with the British Council in Vietnam shared a key list of fully funded scholarships for 2023-24 for international students pursuing Masters's and Ph.D. abroad. Here is the list of scholarships he shared on his LinkedIn post :
1. Oxford Pershing Square Scholarship
Closing: Jan 2023
https://lnkd.in/gijaMgqt
2. World Bank Scholarships Program
Closing: Jan 2023
https://lnkd.in/gwgEiawf
3. Danish Government Scholarship
Closing: Jan 2023
https://lnkd.in/ghyRUVeX
4. Swedish Institute for Global Professionals
Closing: Jan 2023
https://lnkd.in/gZ85NzXM
5. Eiffel Scholarship Program Of Excellence
Closing: Jan 2023
https://lnkd.in/g3fUVRyy
6. President’s Scholarship 2019-20 at The Imperial College London
Closing: Jan/Mar/May 2023
https://lnkd.in/gQguKeAq
7. Chalmers IPOET Scholarships
Closing: Jan 2023
https://lnkd.in/gFeHFbqP
8. Orange Tulip Scholarship
Closing: Feb 2023
https://lnkd.in/g7cUJAJj
9. Rotary Peace Fellowship
Closing: Feb 2023
https://lnkd.in/g_7BYKdg
10. Lund University Global Scholarship
Closing: Feb 2023
https://lnkd.in/gnJ2xAnv
11. Uppsala University IPK Scholarship & Uppsala University President’s Club Scholarship
Closing: Feb 2023
https://lnkd.in/g4KyNJdm
12. Manaaki New Zealand Scholarship
Closing: Mar 2023
https://lnkd.in/gD7EArh7
13. Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters scholarships
Closing: Mar 2023
https://lnkd.in/gK3KFe2n
14. Commonwealth Shared Scholarship
Closing: Mar 2023
https://lnkd.in/gdpxFtnc
15. Australia Awards Scholarships
Closing: Mar 2023
https://lnkd.in/gZHa4Q6Z
16. Government of Romania Scholarship
Closing: Mar 2023
https://lnkd.in/g-ebTZsj
17. Fulbright Vietnamese Student Scholarship Program
Closing: Apr 2023
https://lnkd.in/gJsfcDKf
18. British Council scholarships for women in STEM
Closing: Apr 2023
https://lnkd.in/g6_wNKkd
19. Harvard University MBA Scholarship
Closing: May 2023
https://lnkd.in/gHxCdswj
20. MEXT Scholarships
Closing: May 2023
https://lnkd.in/g89s7AjB
21. GREAT Scholarships
Closing: May 2023
https://lnkd.in/gsbZD_F5
22. Scholarships of the Government of the Slovak Republic
Closing: May 2023
https://lnkd.in/gbXzwAH4
23. The Ignacy Lukasiewicz Scholarship Programme – Poland
Closing: May 2023
https://lnkd.in/gaYyUbR3
24. Italian Government Scholarship
Closing: Jun 2023
https://lnkd.in/gR434_yx
25. Helmut-Schmidt-Programme PPGG
Closing: Jul 2023
https://lnkd.in/gn-nUuaE
26. Orange Knowledge Programme
Closing: Aug 2023
https://lnkd.in/gDZAhP7E
27. Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program
Closing: Aug 2023*
https://lnkd.in/gEqDgJ45
28. DAAD Scholarship
Closing: Sep 2023
https://lnkd.in/gjNec6BU
29. Cambridge University Scholarships
Closing: Oct 2023
https://lnkd.in/gSQA98N9
30. Gates Cambridge Scholarship
Closing: Oct 2023
https://lnkd.in/gCB6nsJp
31. Graduate Research Scholarships
Closing: Oct 2023
https://lnkd.in/gS_-d4xM
32. Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarships
Closing: Oct 2023
https://lnkd.in/g6KM_Xjs
33. Chevening Scholarship
Closing: Nov 2023
https://lnkd.in/gHpybbQ9
34. Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships
Closing: Nov 2023
https://lnkd.in/gJBWQdKS
35. Canada Graduate Scholarships
Closing: Dec 2023
https://lnkd.in/gSWR2M29
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)