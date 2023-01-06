Here are scholarships by British Council for international students in 2023; details inside

Representational image | shuttershock

Indian and international students can avail scholarships by The British Council for the year 2023-24 without having to submit IELTS score.

People who are able to get the scholarships sponsored by the British Council will get a financial and academic coverage on Travel and research funds, scholarship rewards, tuition fee waivers, health insurances, housing facilities, living allowances, sports club memberships and more.

Here are the scholarships announced by British Council for 2023:

Chevening Scholarships:

Chevening Scholarships are for students enrolled in Master's programmes across the UK with a validity of 12 months and encourages underprivileged international students who want to study in the UK.

GREAT scholarships

Domestic and international students can sponsor their education through GREAT scholarships which are fully funded. 310 scholarships are offered to candidates from 18 countries in a joint effort by British Council and UK Britain Campaign.

EURAXXES Scholarship

Without paying any registration fees, all qualified researchers, graduate students, and post-doctorates can apply for the Euraxxes scholarships and receive funding for their study, thesis, and dissertation. The Euraxxes programme also permits winners to locate suitable work both inside and outside the UK.

STEM Scholarships for young women

STEM scholarships for young women in South Asia, Turkey, Ukraine, Southeast Asia, Japan, who are in their second year of Master's, are available for Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths, courses. The women candidates have to be in need of severe financial aid to access the scholarships.

Charles Wallace Scholarships:

The Charles Trust fellowship is the next one, which is offered to doctoral candidates and researchers and is jointly supported by the British Council and the illustrious Charles Trust Foundation. The Doctorate Scholarship is available for one year. The term of a Charles Wallace fellowship, however, ranges from three weeks to a maximum of three months.

Commonwealth Scholarships:

The British Council is offering fully-funded Commonwealth scholarships for graduate and postgraduate study in all disciplines to deserving students from low-income nations. Every prospective student must, however, be in good academic standing and be a citizen of a Commonwealth countries.

Welcome UK Scholarships:

It is an initiative by the British Council and the UK government for students from underdeveloped nations. The MS degree programme takes 12 months to complete, while the research programme takes 18 months. The overall length of the scholarship programmes is 30 months.

British Council IELTS Scholarships:

If you are a student in undergraduation, postgraduation, you can opt for the IELTS scholarships. Students should note that this programme is only available for English programmes.

Global Wales Scholarships:

For applicants of all nationalities keen to complete their undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Wales, the renowned Global Wales Fund is offering five significant scholarships. One may select from the following scholarships that are offered: Gilman-Global Awards, Fulbright Awards, Chevening Scholarships, Global Wales India Scholarships, and Postgraduate Scholarships.

Royal Society Grants:

Scholarships by Royal Society Grants are available for research and PhD scholars. The Royal Society of the UK has a programme to offer these gifted and qualified researchers, with UK nationality, all kinds of financial assistance.