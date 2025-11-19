SBI PO Interview Call Letter Released At sbi.bank.in; Steps To Download & Check Key Details Here

SBI PO Interview Call Letter: State Bank of India (SBI) released SBI PO interview call letter. Candidates need to enter registration number or roll number and date of birth or password to download the letter through official website. The interview call letter comprises the important details related to the exam.
SBI PO Interview Call Letter: Interview details
The Group Exercises & Interview will be held from November 24 to 30. This stage carries 50 marks.
SBI PO Interview Call Letter: Step to download interview call letter
Here is how to download the SBI PO interview call letter:
Step 1: Go to SBI's career page.
Step 2: From the "join SBI" menu, select the "current opening" section.
Step 3: Click the "Recruitment of Probationary Officers in SBI" link.
Step 4: Click the drop-down menu to access the SBI test admit card link.
Step 5: Enter your birthdate, registration number, roll number, and password.
Step 6: The screen displays the SBI PO admission card.
Step 7: Download the interview call letter, then print it out.
SBI PO Interview Call Letter: Details mentioned on the letter
The admit card will contain the following details:
Name of the candidate
Gender
Roll Number / Registration Number
Applicant’s photograph
Exam date
Shift timings
Date of birth
Father’s name & mother’s name
Category & sub-category
Name of the exam centre
Test centre address
Post applied for
Examination name
Time duration of the exam
Exam centre code
Essential instructions for the examination
Signature of the candidate and exam counsellor
For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.