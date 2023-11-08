QS World University Ranking (Asia) 2024 List Out; IIT Bombay Under Top 40, India Outshines China

QS World University Rankings 2024: Top 10 Indian Universities | Representational Image/ Pixabay

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released the QS World University Rankings 2024 (Asia) today. This is the 16th edition of the QS World University Ranking in this category.

Indian Universities at Top

According to the QS, Indian universities have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the QS Asian University Rankings this year.

148 Universities from India have featured in this year's QS list, surpassing Chins. 37 more Institutes have featured in the higher education institutes list from last year. Mainland China is at second position with 133 Institutes of its featuring in the list. Japan is at 3rd with 96 Institutes.

Peking University, China again at top

Peking University like Like previous year, has secured the top spot for the best university in the Asia for the second consecutive year. The varsity has scored the perfect 100 in academic reputation.

At second is the University of Hong Kong while the National University of Singapore (NUS) stands at third place.

Here is the list of top 10 Universities:

Peking University

The University of Hong Kong

National University of Singapore (NUS)

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)

Tsinghua University

Zhejiang University

Fudan University

Yonsei University

Korea University

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

New entries into the list

In this year's list Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal have also featured.

On India's milestone, senior vice president (QS), Ben Sowter said, "The increasing visibility of Indian universities in the QS rankings reflects the dynamic expansion of India's higher education landscape."

"While the significant growth in the number of Indian institutions and their research contributions marks a noteworthy development in the region's educational profile, it also illuminates the path ahead for India to further elevate its standing in the global academic community", added the VP.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Bombay is top ranked Indian University

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) stood at 40th position (overall) and is top ranked Institute in India.

Other Indian Institutes in the list are:

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) is at 46th position, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) is ranked 53rd, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is at 52nd position, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) is at 61st position in Asia.

Check overall score of Universities:

As per the data mentioned in the QS Ranking list, the overall score for the Peking University (1st ranked) is an even 100.

The University of Hong Kong (2nd ranked) has scored 97.9 points, While the third on the list is National University of Singapore (NUS) with an overall score of 97.2 points.

The overall score for the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) and The Tsinghua University is 96.1, both are at 4th position.

At 5th is Zhejiang University with 94.6 points.

Fudan University got an overall score of 94.5 points, Yonsei University being the eighth on the list with a score of 91.4 points, followed by Korea University on the ninth position with a score of 90.9 points.

The 10th position on the list has been claimed by the The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) with 90.8 points.