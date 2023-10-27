QS Global MBA Rankings 2024: IIM Indore Slips One Position Down But Remains Among Top-5 IIMs

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore, which was ranked 4th among the IIMs in the QS Global MBA Rankings-2023, slipped one position down in this year’s rankings. However, the institute maintained its position in the top-5 IIMs and top 10 business schools in the country.

IIM Indore stands at 27th position in Asia in the rankings. Maintaining its position in the 151+ band, the institute has secured the 6th rank among the IIMs in MiM Rankings as well, solidifying its commitment to excellence and nurturing future leaders.

"As we journey towards excellence, we remain committed to continuous improvement. Nurturing future leaders through quality education and research has always been our ethos. The path ahead is clear – to expand our horizons and leave an indelible mark on the global educational landscape,” said IIM Indore Director, Prof Himanshu Rai. Our plans include increasing the number of seats for the PGP and IPM programmes, ensuring more students benefit from our world-class education. We are also set to expand our international footprints, fostering global connections and enriching the learning experience, he added.

In the QS Global MBA Rankings, our Thought Leadership score has seen a remarkable increase from 48.4 in 2023 to 50.6 in 2024.

This signifies the continuous growth and recognition of the institute’s faculty's expertise and the thought-provoking research they undertake.

Over the past two academic years, the institute’s faculty has made significant strides in research, collectively authoring 239 research papers.

Notably, these contributions include one publication in the esteemed FT 50 category, 27 in the prestigious A* category, and an impressive 121 in the A category.

In the last academic year, the institute’s employability score has also made a significant leap from 36.5 to 38.8, reflecting the trust that leading employers place in the b-school’s graduates. In the academic year 2022-23, 12 of the institute’s students received a placement package of Rs 1.14 crore. This incredible figure represents an exponential rise of 132.6 percent from the previous year.

In the QS MiM Rankings, the institute’s scores in the Value for Money parameters have increased from 31.5 to 33.2 in 2024.

Moreover, the institute’s Alumni Outcomes score has surged from 20 in 2023 to 23.5 in 2024, showing that the b-school’s alumni are not just successful but thriving in their careers. Similarly, the institute’s Thought Leadership score has surged from 46.6 to 53, and the Employability score has shown growth, increasing from 36.8 to 43.9.

“These improvements signify our commitment to academic excellence and the enhanced value we provide to both our students and the professional world,” Rai said.