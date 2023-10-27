Indore: Election Candidates To Get NoCs & No Dues At Single Window  

Madhya Pradesh Elections will be held in a single phase on November 17. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Election candidates will now not have to wander from department to department for getting no-objection and no-dues certificates as these facilities have been added to the single window established at Indore Collectorate for the convenience of the candidates on the instructions of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T.

They will be given no-dues certificate regarding electricity bill dues by the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board and no-dues certificate of property tax, water tax and waste management charges by the Municipal Corporation from the help centre cabin located inside the Collector's office. The officers and employees of both departments have been asked to sit with the documents.

The single window has been set up in the Collector's office to issue permissions for public meetings, processions, rallies, vehicle rallies, and social and religious events. At this single window, 1,050 applications related to permissions were received from October 10. Out of these, permission has been issued in the case of 1,028 applications and for the remaining 22 applications the process is underway.

Apart from the single window, all the returning officers are also issuing permissions at their level. The permission has been issued in case of 214 applications for constituency Indore-1, 148 for constituency Indore-2, 132 for Indore-3, 101 for Indore-4, 231 for Indore-5, 147 for Rau, 11 for Depalpur constituency, one for Mhow constituency and 43 applications for Sanwer constituency.

