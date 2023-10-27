 MP Election 2023: Shah To Hold Parleys With BJP Leaders On October 28
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting of BJP leaders on the night of October 28.

He will review the preparations of the assembly elections and discuss the measures taken to control the resenting voices against ticket distribution in a few pockets of the state.

Shah will also stay in Bhopal on October 29 and will hold various meetings. His Bhopal visit is a part of three-day state visit. Before arriving in Bhopal on October 28, he will go to Chhindwara, Indore and Ujjain. 

article-image

