Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress MLA from Sohagpur in Narmadapuram, Savita Diwan, has joined BJP in Bhopal on Thursday. She was upset with the Congress after she was denied the assembly ticket.

It was recently that she had resigned from all posts of the party. It was since then it was being fathomed that she may join the ruling party.

She was angry as Congress had given a ticket to her political opponent Pushpraj.