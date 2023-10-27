 PM Modi To Visit MP Today; Will Attend Programmes Of Shri Sagduru Seva Sangh Trust, Other Events
Modi will reach Chitrakoot at 1.45 pm, after which he will pray at Raghubir Mandir.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chitrakoot in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday to take part in functions at the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust, according to an official release.

Modi will reach Chitrakoot at 1.45 pm, after which he will pray at Raghubir Mandir, visit the Shri Ram Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, pay floral tribute at the 'samadhi' of late Arvind Bhai Mafatlal and inaugurate the new wing of the Jankikund Chikitsalaya, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

The PM will attend a public programme marking the centenary birth year celebrations of the late Arvind Bhai Mafatlal, who was inspired by Ranchhoddasji Maharaj, who set up the Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust in 1968, it said.

PM to visit Tulsi Peeth

"The Prime Minister will also visit Tulsi Peeth. At around 3.15 pm, he will perform pooja and darshan at Kanch Mandir and seek blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth. He will attend a public function where he will release three books, namely Ashtadhyayi Bhashya, Ramanandacharya Charitam and Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela," PIB added.

Tulsi Peeth, an important religious and social service institution in Chitrakoot, was established by Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in 1987 and is one of the leading publishers of Hindu religious literature.

