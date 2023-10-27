MP Election 2023: We’re Lucky To See Ram Temple Coming Up, Says Vijayvargiya

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): National general secretary of the BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that today’s Indians are lucky to see the Ram temple coming up in Ayodhya.

Vijayvargiya made the statement at a rally at WaidhanRamleela ground on Thursday when the party leaders from all constituencies in Singrauli were going to file nominations.

Vijayvargiya was the chief guest at the rally where Rajya Sabha member Ram Sakal Bais, party’s state vice president Kantdev Singh, present legislator Ramlallu Vaish were also present.

District president of the BJP Ram Sumiram Gupta presided over the event. Vijayvargiya said the party organisation had especially sent him to address the rally.

Had there been no BJP government, the Ram Temple would have never been constructed, he said, adding that India has emerged as one of the super powers under the leadership of Modi.

The per capita income has increased and 13 crore people have been brought out of poverty, he said, adding that the government has revived the economy after the covid-19 pandemic.

He said that terrorism had been dealt a severe blow, and that MP, considered an ailing state before 2003, was developing by leaps and bounds under the BJP rule.

The people of the state are getting electricity for 24 hours and women are getting financial aid under the Ladli Behna Yojna, he said. Once the BJP forms the government after the ensuing election, the income of the women will be raised from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000, he said.

According to him, immediately after becoming the chief minister Kamal Nath closed all welfare schemes, like Sambhal Yojna and Kanyadaan Yojna. He appealed to people to vote for the BJP candidates, so that the state might progress further.

Shiv Sena’s Ashok Shas, BSP leader Bhagwandas Shah, former councilor Poonam Singh, Congress leader Bhagwan Das along with 300 people took the BJP’s membership in the presence of Vijayvargiya.

