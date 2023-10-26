MP Election 2023 Ticket Distribution: Rift Between Diggy And Nath Widens

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress may have toned down the recent verbal duel between senior leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh over ticket distribution, but the fact remains that the rift between the two veterans is widening with each passing day.

The Singh’s camp is reportedly so upset with Nath’s camp that it has lodged its discontent against the latter with the central leadership. Nath’s protégés Sajjan Singh Verma and Rajiv Singh are the main targets of Diggy’s camp.

The faction is reportedly unhappy with the role played by Verma in grant of tickets to candidates in Indore-4, Astha, Jaora, Shujalpur and Narsinghgarh. They believe that the candidates approved for these constituencies are not winnable candidates and that they were granted tickets only because of their close proximity with Verma.

The news of Rajiv Singh reportedly giving away B Form to Yogendra Bunty Bana for contesting polls from Shujalpur has further offended members of the Diggy’s camp.

The party has given ticket to Ramveer Singh Sikarwar. Owing to protests over ticket distribution, Digvijaya Singh had made a tour plan from Guna to Jhabua via Shajapur to pacify the dissent. But with the widening of the rift between the two camps, Digvijaya Singh has dropped the plan.

The Diggy camp wants review on tickets granted on some seats in the party coordination meeting scheduled in New Delhi on October 28. The faction has reportedly conveyed their discontent to Congress state incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala and national party president Mallikarjun Kharge over distribution of tickets on some seats.

The Congress is reportedly going to rethink on candidates from Pachore, Shivpuri and some other seats. It is also considering giving tickets to deputy collector Nisha Bangre whose resignation was accepted recently.

With inputs from Manohar Limbodia

