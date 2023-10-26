 MP Elections 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Conducts Roadshow In Sehore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Conducts Roadshow In Sehore

MP Elections 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Conducts Roadshow In Sehore

The Chief Minister received a warm welcome from the people who greeted him with flowers and garlands.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday conducted a roadshow in Sehore district.

The Chief Minister received a warm welcome from the people who greeted him with flowers and garlands.

As election fever grips Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in full-fledged campaigning mode in the state.

Earlier CM Chouhan addressed a public rally in Harda and highlighted the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' started by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Non-Cognisable Offence Lodged Against Man In Indore Over Video Projecting BJP...
article-image

Addressing the gathering in Harda, CM Chouhan said "There are 46 lakh girls, whose education will completely be sponsored by the Government. Women will get 50 per cent reservation in the local body elections, which is also done by the BJP. I made the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to make the women financially dependent in the state." Earlier on Wednesday while campaigning in the state, MP CM Shivraj Singh took potshots at the Congress and indicated the fault lines within the Congress ranks.

Slamming the grand old party, Chouhan said that the Congress has become 'Ticket Badal Congress' from 'Kapda Phaad Congress'.

The Madhya Pradesh CM also held a massive roadshow in Narmadapuram ahead of the state assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year.

The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Cop Spotted Giving CPR To Snake, Shocking Video Surfaces
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: Nath Promises 2 Lakh Jobs If Voted To Power

MP Election 2023: Nath Promises 2 Lakh Jobs If Voted To Power

Love For Pets: Couple Fights Like Cats And Dogs

Love For Pets: Couple Fights Like Cats And Dogs

MP: Peergate Abduction Case Accused Archana Reveals 11-Month-Old Deepawali Main Target

MP: Peergate Abduction Case Accused Archana Reveals 11-Month-Old Deepawali Main Target

Bhopal North: AAP Candidate Saud Files Nomination

Bhopal North: AAP Candidate Saud Files Nomination

Govindpura Assembly Constituency Burning issues: Non-Transfer Of Highest Tax-Paying Colonies To BMC,...

Govindpura Assembly Constituency Burning issues: Non-Transfer Of Highest Tax-Paying Colonies To BMC,...