MP Election 2023: Punjab CM Holds Roadshow, Urges People To Vote For AAP

Nowgong (Chhatarpur): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann organised a road show in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ramji Patel in Nowgong on Thursday.

Mann spoke about the policies of the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi. His road show began from TB Hospital Square, and passing by the bus stand, Devi temple, Musafirkhana and Galla Mandi, it moved towards Chhatarpur.

He appealed to the people to vote for the AAP candidate, because the BJP spread hatred and lied to the people. The Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal is giving free electricity, he said.

Now, the people of MP want the AAP-led government in the state, Mann said. According to the Punjab Chief Minister, the BJP and the Congress exploit the voters for four years, and just one year before the election, they show carrots to the people, so the voters should elect the AAP candidates.

At a time when the BJP is facing problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers the guarantees of Kejriwal, he said, adding that 90% of households in Punjab get zero electricity bills.

Mann also accompanied party candidate Patel to the collectorate where the latter filed nominations. Hundreds of AAP workers were also present on the occasion.

According to sources, the public response was, however, not up to the expectations of the party.