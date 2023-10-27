Indore: Bureaucrats From Six States To Be Poll Observers In District

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six observers from six states and one police officer will be deployed in the district from October 30 to ensure free and fair assembly elections in the district in all nine constituencies of the district.

The six general observers will be deployed from October 30 till December 3 and the police observer will be deployed from October 30 to November 17.

As per a list released by the Election Commission of India, the senior-most officer among all these IAS officers would be Alok Kumar Pandey of 2006 batch from Gujarat cadre. He will be responsible for general observation of polls in Depalpur and Indore-1 constituencies.

In Mhow, Rakesh Kumar Mishra who is of 2009 batch from Uttar Pradesh will be the general observer while an IAS of 2011 Amit Khatri whose cadre is HY will be the observer in Rau.

In Sanwer, Aswini Kumar Mishra IAS 2010 from Orissa will be the general observer. Similarly, in Indore-2 and Indore-3 Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu from Punjab who is an IAS of 2009 will work as the observer and in Indore-4 and Indore-5 Vijay Pal Singh a 2008 IAS from the Rajasthan cadre will be the observer.

The police observer will be Sandeep Singh Chouhan IPS 2005 from Rajasthan.

