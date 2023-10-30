IMT Ghaziabad Features In QS World Business Master's Ranking 2024 | IMT Ghaziabad

IMT Ghaziabad has achieved a remarkable feat in the QS World Business Master’s Ranking 2024. The institute is among the top-ranked management institute in India. In these new rankings, IMT Ghaziabad has marked its presence in multiple categories, demonstrating its diverse strengths and unwavering commitment to academic excellence. These accomplishments reaffirm its position as an educational institution of global repute.

Secured 151+ Rank in QS World University Rankings 2024

IMT Ghaziabad has made an impressive debut in the QS World Business Master's ranking, securing a global rank of 151+ band in Master’s in Management.

The QS World Business Master's in Management ranking is a prestigious ranking system that evaluates the top business schools worldwide based on several parameters such as employability, academic reputation, diversity, and more.

IMT Ghaziabad has received recognition in the following categories:

● Global Rank of 151+ in the Master's in Management program.

● Global Rank of 101+ in the Master's in Marketing program.

● Global Rank of 151+ in the Master's in Finance program.

Dr. Vishal Talwar, Director IMT Ghaziabad, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, "We extend our deep appreciation to our dedicated faculty, diligent students, accomplished alumni, and the entire IMT Ghaziabad community for their unwavering support and relentless hard work. This achievement stands as a collective testament to our commitment to nurturing academic excellence and fostering future business leaders.

The ranking places IMT Ghaziabad alongside other renowned Indian B-schools such as the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Udaipur, IIM Rohtak, MDI Gurgaon, International Management Institute Delhi.

