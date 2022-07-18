e-Paper Get App

Thane cops appoint coordination officials to solve issues of schools, colleges

These 'coordination officials' will meet stakeholders from the education sector regularly to solve traffic problems and illegal parking around institutions, curb the menace of tobacco sales to students and others.

Thane police in Maharashtra has appointed 'coordination officials' for educational institutions in the city after a recent meeting with principals, headmasters, and representatives of schools and colleges, an official said on Monday.

These 'coordination officials' will meet stakeholders from the education sector regularly to solve traffic problems and illegal parking around institutions, curb the menace of tobacco sales to students, etc., he said.

The idea is the brainchild of Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Datta Karale, who was present for the first meeting held recently, he added.

