Uddhav Thackeray Attacks PM Modi & Amit Shah, Says BJP Will Be 'Thrown Into Dustbin' On June 4

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray strongly criticised PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah while addressing the rally at Dhule. "Two leaders of Surat are looting Maharashtra of Shivaji Maharaj. Therefore, People will throw BJP into the dustbin after June 4", said Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. He was addressing a rally at Dhule in support of Congress candidate Shobha Bachhav.

Uddhav Thackeray statement came after PM Modi on Tuesday while addressing a rally said, "Expiry date of INDIA alliance is already fixed i.e. June 04. BJP and NDA are getting good response in the third phase of election."

While criticising BJP candidate Shubhash Bhamre, Uddhav said, "The opposition candidate is a traitor, he was with me in the last election. Every resident of Dhule has seen what he did in the last ten years in the constituency; he did not even see the face of the constituency. After winning two times, Bhamre thinks Dhule is his private property." He also appealed to people to vote for Congress candidate Dr. Shobha Bachhav.

While targeting Modi, Uddhav said, "Maharashtra had given you more than 40 seats in loksabha elections and on that basis you could go to Delhi and formed a government but this time Maharashtra will not help you to reach Delhi." He further said, "On June 4 people will show dustbins to BJP. BJP has not only deceived me but farmers too. On the fifth June our government will be formed in Delhi."

Uddhav also targeted Sudhir Mungantiwar for defaming brother and sister relations. He also warned, "Modi had sought votes for Prajwal Revanna, who fled out of the country. We will catch him once we form the government." Uddhav gave a promise to citizens that whatever wealth was taken away from Maharashtra by Modi sarkar will be brought back to Maharashtra.