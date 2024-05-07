Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Chances Of Alliance With Uddhav Thackeray In Future, Says 'Ideological Differences Are Barrier'

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis | PTI Photo

In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ruled out the possibility of forming an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray, citing Uddhav's departure from the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Fadnavis' comments came in light of Dainik Bhaskar's discussions with him about Uddhav Thackeray, his party and the bond they shared with the BJP, which is seen to be on the way to getting reconciled again.

On the question of the perceived easing of tensions between Prime Minister Modi and Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis urged against interpreting it solely from a political perspective. He emphasized the humanitarian aspect, stating that Prime Minister Modi has always maintained that there are no personal or individual enemies, only ideological opponents. Thus, enmity should not exist.

'Uddhav Is Not My Enemy,' Says PM Modi

PM Modi had stated in a recent interview that Uddhav Thackeray is not his enemy. While remembering late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, PM Modi shed light on his age-old bond with the Thackeray family and also said that he'd be the first one to rush for Uddhav's help if he faces any problem other than a political issue.

Fadnavis in his interview also recounted instances of Prime Minister Modi's concern for Uddhav Thackeray during his hospitalisation, indicating that despite political differences, there is a willingness to extend assistance in times of crisis. However, due to Uddhav's abandonment of Balasaheb Thackeray's principles, forming an alliance with him is not feasible, he said.

Ideological Differences Remain As Barrier

Fadnavis clarified that despite the occasional communication and concern shown by Prime Minister Modi towards Uddhav Thackeray during his health struggles, ideological differences remain a barrier to alliance formation.

Responding to queries about the potential for an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray in the future, Fadnavis expressed denial, indicating that he sees no likelihood of such an arrangement materialising.