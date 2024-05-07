Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena UBT 'Pseudo-Secular Party', Dropped Balasaheb Thackeray's Ideology, Says Devendra Fadnavis

DCM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently made remarks regarding Uddhav Thackeray and termed his party as a pseudo-secular party. During an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Fadnavis stated that Uddhav Thackeray's party has diverted its stand from the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's ideolgies.

Fadnavis highlighted that Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray had traditionally addressed their gatherings using the phrase 'Yaha Upasthit Tamaam Hindu Behno, Bhaiyo Aur Matao' (To all the Hindu sisters, brothers and mothers present here), but now the Sena UBT leaders feel embarrassed to use the term 'Hindu'. He further criticised Uddhav's party for its pseudo-secular stance, stating that it has become another pseudo-secular party in Maharashtra.

Allah-Hu-Akbar Slogans And Controversy Around 'Janab' Balasaheb Thackeray

The question arose regarding attacks by some parties on the issue of declaring India as a Hindu nation, while Uddhav Thackeray claims to be the true Hindu. Fadnavis pointed out the contradictory actions of Uddhav Thackeray's party, including chanting slogans of 'Allah-Hu-Akbar', celebrating Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary and printing calendars in Urdu. He also criticised Shiv Sena's leaders for singing praises of Tipu Sultan while draped in Shiv Sena scarves and changing the name of the late Hindu leader Balasaheb Thackeray to 'Janab' Balasaheb Thackeray.

Expanding on his critique, Fadnavis pointed out the party's departure from its original principles, citing examples such as chanting religious slogans unrelated to Hinduism and celebrating figures like Tipu Sultan, who have controversial histories with the Hindu community. He also raised concerns about the party's leadership's use of Urdu in official communications and events, suggesting a departure from its Hindu nationalist roots.

Regarding his own role as Deputy CM, Fadnavis reiterated his commitment to the BJP's ideology and principles, stating that he would not compromise on these values for the sake of political expediency.

Fadnavis Dismisses Possibility Of Alliance

Furthermore, Fadnavis addressed the speculation surrounding a potential alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's party, dismissing any possibility due to the ideological differences between the two parties. He stressed the importance of remaining true to Balasaheb Thackeray's vision and principles, indicating a reluctance to compromise on these foundational beliefs.