'My Tribute To Balasaheb': PM Modi Gets Emotional While Remembering Late Shiv Sena Founder; Watch

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Maharashtra politics and its changing dynamics in an exclusive interview with TV9. However, what stole the show was that during the interview, Modi became emotional while discussing Balasaheb Thackeray. He expressed profound admiration and respect for the late Shiv Sena founder, showing his unwavering loyalty to Balasaheb Thackeray's memory.

While mentioning his close ties with the Thackeray family, PM Modi stated that he was very close to Balasaheb and the family members. He even stated that Balasaheb had consulted him before undergoing his operation. He further shed light on his bond with the Shiv Sena founder by speaking on his tribute to the late leader.

“Balasaheb loved me very much. I can never forget his debt. Today, we have the maximum number of MLAs. Still, the Chief Minister is Shiv Sena's. It is my tribute to Balasaheb," said PM Modi.

PM Modi On Uddhav Thackeray

Modi also highlighted his own reluctance to speak against Uddhav Thackeray during the recent elections, despite the political rivalry between their parties. He attributed his reverence for Balasaheb Thackeray as the reason behind his restraint. He also stated that if Uddhav Thackeray or his family faced any issue other than the political ones, he'd be the first to rush to their rescue.

"We fought against each other in the last election. I had not spoken a single word about Balasaheb in that election. I had publicly said that no matter how much Uddhav Thackeray abuses me, I will not speak. Because I have faith in Balasaheb. I have great respect for Balasaheb. And I will respect him for the rest of my life," he said while fondly remembering the late Shiv Sena chief.

Modi's emotional response displayed the deep-rooted emotions and complex dynamics within the political landscape of Maharashtra. The alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP has historical importance, intertwined with sentiments of respect and loyalty towards Balasaheb Thackeray. However, recent political developments have strained this alliance, leading to emotional responses from leaders on both sides.

Modi also acknowledged the emotional attachment of the people of Maharashtra towards Balasaheb Thackeray, which has influenced their political affiliations. He then stressed the need for stability and unity within families, echoing sentiments of empathy and concern for the well-being of Maharashtra's citizens amidst political turbulence.

Major Political Battle In Maharashtra

The current political landscape in Maharashtra is undergoing a major upheaval as the Lok Sabha elections unfold across the state. This election holds unique importance for Maharashtra due to the intensified rivalry between the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP against the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena UBT, Congress and NCP-Sharad Pawar faction.

However, the people of Maharashtra have geared up for this crucial battle and it'll be interesting to see which side emerges victorious on the result day. The results for the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections will be announced on June 4, 2024.