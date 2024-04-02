'Modi Gaya, Gujarat Gaya': When Bal Thackeray Gave THIS Advice To LK Advani About PM Modi; VIDEO

Narendra Modi with Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray |

Mumbai: An old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray has resurfaced on the internet where he is seen praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was Gujarat chief minister at that time, while addressing a public gathering. Thackeray shared his conversation with BJP stalwart LK Advani over his views on Modi.

In the video, Thackeray can be seen addressing the public, when he speaks about a conversation between him and Advani. "Advani once asked me about what are my views on Narendra Modi," said Thackeray. He then told Advani that Modi is a leader of your party, yet the BJP veteran insisted his views on Modi overall.

The user Beingpolitical1 on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Same scenario fir for the country today."

Once Balasaheb Thackeray Said:

If Modi goes, Gujarat goes.



Same scenario fit for the country today. pic.twitter.com/LgSstPN0ky — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) April 1, 2024

'Modi Gaya, Gujarat Gaya': Bal Thackeray To Advani

Thackeray then stated that he gave a piece of one-line advice to LK Advani saying, "Maaf kijiye, mera kehna itna hi hai, yahi hai Narendra Modi gaya, Gujarat gaya" (Forgive me, I just want to say here that if Narendra Modi goes, Gujarat goes). He also stated that anyone can call LK Advani and confirm with him about this conversation.

In other words, it looks like Thackeray was back then impressed by Modi's ability to handle the state. His words also showed his faith in Modi and his governance. Modi, who served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat back then received both appreciation and criticism during his tenure.

Modi's Role During 2002 Gujarat Riots

In 2001, Narendra Modi assumed office as chief minister of Gujarat and shortly after, secured a seat in the legislative assembly. His tenure faced scrutiny due to the 2002 Gujarat riots, with critics alleging his administration's complicity in the crisis. Official records indicate that over 1,000 individuals lost their lives during the riots, with approximately three-quarters of the victims being Muslim. However, independent sources suggested a higher death toll, predominantly among Muslim community.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court in 2012 conducted an inquiry into Modi's involvement in the riots but found insufficient evidence to initiate prosecution proceedings against him. Despite this, Modi's handling of the situation during the riots has continued to be a subject of debate and criticism.

Criticism Over Modi's Governance

While Modi's governance was lauded for fostering economic growth in Gujarat through his policies as chief minister, his administration received flak for its perceived shortcomings in addressing key social indicators such as healthcare, poverty alleviation, and education. Despite the economic progress achieved under his leadership, the state still struggled with persistent challenges in these areas, leading to criticisms of inadequate prioritisation of social welfare initiatives.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon veteran BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence in Delhi.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu are also present on this occasion. pic.twitter.com/eYSPoTNSPL — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

Bal Thackeray, one of the early pioneers of hardline Hindutva politics in Maharashtra, enjoyed a large following. He passed away on November 17, 2012, while LK Advani now aged 96, was conferred with the Bharat Ratna on March 31. President Droupadi Murmu visited the former deputy prime minister's residence in Delhi. Besides Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also present on this occasion.