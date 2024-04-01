'Be Prepared For…': PM Modi's Message To Bureaucrats In Mumbai As He Exudes Confidence Of Winning 3rd Lok Sabha Term (WATCH)

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the commemoration ceremony of 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai on Monday signalled that he is confident of returning to power for a third Lok Sabha term. His statement comes just weeks before India will vote to elect the next government at the centre.

PM Modi asked bureaucrats to be prepared for "flood of work" that would follow from the very next day he takes oath for the third straight term. Exuding confidence of forming the new government after the general elections, the PM said, work will start in the right earnest to make India economically more self-reliant.

Amid applause, PM Modi said, “I am busy with the elections for these 100 days, so you have a lot of time to think about (new policies). Because just a day after the swearing-in ceremony, you will have a lot of work..."

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Mumbai: At the commemoration ceremony of 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India, PM Modi says, "I am busy with the elections for these 100 days, so you have a lot of time to think about (new policies). Because just a day after the swearing-in ceremony, you will have a lot… pic.twitter.com/vTm0BFuHiz — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

The 7-phase election will be held from April 19 to June 1, and counting of votes will be on June 4. It is expected that the new government will take oath during the same month.

Modi's second stint as the Prime Minister in 2019 was marked by various initiatives including abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to state of Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days.

PM Modi stresses on importance of innovation

Speaking at the event, Modi said many new sectors are getting created and there is a need to develop expertise in financing those sectors. There should be deliberation on such issues, he exhorted.

Stressing the importance of innovation in the 21st century, the Prime Minister asked to be prepared for the proposals that will come with regard to cutting-edge technologies with teams and identification of personnel for the task.

He asked bankers and regulators to be ready for the needs of new and traditional sectors like space and tourism.

He mentioned that in the coming years, Ayodhya is going to become the biggest religious tourism center in the world.

(With inputs from the agency)