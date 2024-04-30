Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Constitution Will Not Change Till I Am Alive,' Assures PM Modi At Public Gathering In Karad

PM Narendra Modi at an election rally in Karad in Satara district | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the Constitution of India would not be changed “till I am alive”. He was speaking at an election rally in Karad in Satara district.

“Till I am alive, I won't allow any change of Constitution and religion-based reservation,” Modi said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: During a public rally in Satara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " In Karnataka, we saw the intentions of Congress...In Karnataka, OBC has a reservation of 27% and overnight Congress declared all Muslims as OBCs...overnight the rights and reservations of… pic.twitter.com/9bBqeeKh0k — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

#WATCH | During a public gathering in Solapur, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...Congress and INDI alliance are spreading false news that we will change the Constitution and finish Reservation. I have said before that even if Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted to end… pic.twitter.com/4XDOdBPKOq — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

The PM said the Congress kept families of soldiers deprived of a “one rank one pension” scheme for 40 years. While Dalits all over India got reservations, Dalits in Kashmir were deprived of quota by Congress for vote bank politics, he said.

Prime Minister Modi Attacks INDIA Bloc & Shiv Sena (UBT)

Modi attacked the INDIA bloc and the Shiv Sena faction led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that “they have created a new formula whereby there will be five PMs in five years”.

“Fake Shiv Sena says there are many options in the INDIA bloc for the PM's post. They have not been able to decide who will be the INDIA bloc leader or their face. Will you hand over this country to them when this is their state of affairs? They seem to have planned to make one PM every year thereby five PMs in five years,”' he claimed.

“One of them will become the PM for the first year, he will plunder the treasury as much as he wants and the next year another leader will become the PM. Then for the next three years, three PMs will rule and plunder the country. Will our country work like this?” Modi said that the government during its 10-year rule had not taken away anyone's rights.

“Our social justice formula is to connect with every community. I have decided to make the son and the daughter of a poor mother a doctor or an engineer so that they can reach top posts,” he said.