Mumbai: Eligibility Survey For Dharavi Redevelopment Completes

Mumbai: The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) has completed the survey to collect data from lakhs of slum dwellers. The survey documents along with the data have been submitted to the state government.

“As per the survey, the structures that came up in the area till January 1, 2000, will be eligible for 350 sq ft of flat in redeveloped Dharavi, which will be 17% more than any SRA project implemented in the state,” a source known to the development said adding, those tenements that came up between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2011, will be eligible to get 300 sq ft apartment.

“These flats will be available for Rs2.5 lakh under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY),” the source said. Similarly, the owner of tenements that came up after January 1, 2011, till the cut-off date to be announced by the state government, will be eligible for an apartment of 300 sq ft on a rental basis. “The amount of the rent will be decided as per the ready reckoner rates,” the source added.

However, when contacted, the CEO of Dharavi Redevelopment Project, SVR Srinivas denied any such development and said, “The survey began just a month back. It will take at least 7-8 months before it is completed.”

The survey began on March 18, from Kamla Raman Nagar near Matunga Road station with a unique number given to each tenement. This was followed by laser mapping of the respective lanes, known as a Lidar survey. A trained team visited every tenement with an indigenously developed application to scan documents.

The data collected will be used by the government to determine the rehabilitation eligibility criteria of the residents. It will also create, for the first time, a ‘Digital Dharavi,’ an advanced library of one of the world’s largest slums.

The state had envisaged transforming Dharavi slums into a cluster of high-rises with improved urban infrastructure. It entailed resettling 68,000 people, including slum dwellers and those with commercial establishments. The redeveloped area will have community halls, recreational areas, public gardens, dispensaries and daycare centres for children. In November 2022, Adani Realty quoted Rs5,069 crore for the project in the bidding process and emerged as the winner.