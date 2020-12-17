From Yashraj Mukhate to Eshna Kutty: Top 10 viral sensations of 2020

New Year 2021 is upon us and we have been waiting to bid goodbye to 2020. As we step into a new year, it’s now time to take a look at the year gone by. Although for most of the time we were inside our homes this year, the internet saw some crazy trends, fun challenges and bizarre videos dominate social media.
Many common people became sensations overnight, thanks to their talent, some luck and the collective force of the Internet. Some even became famous memes of 2020. As we are ready to bid adieu to 2020 and welcome New Year 2021, here’s a look at the people who went viral this year.
1.Yashraj Mukhate
Who does not know Yashraj Mukhate... He is one of those people who made 2020 easy for us. Musician rose to fame with his mashup of ‘rasode me kaun tha’. All his hard work and creativity paid off as he recently received a Silver and Golden Play button from YouTube. Currently, he has more than 2 million subscribers on his channel.
2.Garima
While Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi’s videos mimicking Kangana Ranaut have been garnering a lot of attention on social media, an Instagram user named Garima also left the internet in splits with her spot-on mimicry of the 'Manikarnika' actress. In the four-minute video which went viral, she talks about Sanjay Raut, Ranaut's upcoming movie on Ayodhya, Anurag Kashyap, 'Saandh Ki Aankh' and more.
3. Eshna Kutty
Eshna Kutty, a 24-year-old hoop dancer made waves on Twitter with her ‘saree flow movement’. Saree and sneakers-clad Eshna, a hula hoop dancer, grooving to the iconic ‘Delhi 6’ song ‘Genda Phool’ won the internet with her hypnotizing moves.
4. Vittoria and Carola
As the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world, everyone had to find ways to do the things they loved doing. Two young girls from Italy, for example, amazed the Internet back in April after a video of them playing tennis from two different rooftops went viral.
They were 13-year-old Vittoria and 11-year-old Carola. 3 months after the video went viral, Swiss professional tennis player Roger Federer paid a surprise visit to the duo.
The video of the visit was posted by ATP Tour.
5. Snehil Dixit Mehra a.k.a @bcaunty
Remember the viral video of ‘Class of 2025’, where a woman is seen calling out students named Qurantina Joshi, Lockdown Singh Rathore, Social Distan Singh, to mark their attendance or share their test grades? Well, her name is Snehil Dixit. She recently received the Silver Play button from YouTube.
6. Anshuman Sharma
Anshuman Sharma was the guy behind mashup of ‘Mujhe Drug do’. In a debate on Republic TV, while discussing the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Arnab Goswami's hysterics caught the eye of many meme makers. He was heard saying, "Drug do, drug do, drug do, mujhe drug do, mere liye gaanja laao, charas laao, ecstasy laao." Anshuman Sharma used the viral video clip and created this mashup.
7. Baba Ka Dhaba
A small kiosk in the Delhi's Malviya Nagar left the internet heartbroken when its owner shedding tears as food blogger Gaurav Vasan interviewed him. With the video being viewed by over 30 million people on Instagram and over 50 million on Facebook, and even shared by actress Sonam Kapoor, cricketer R Ashwin and many others, people flocked at 'Baba Ka Dhaba' and made the eatery an instant hit.
8. Sachin Tiwari
An Instagram user named Sachin Tiwari has uncanny the resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput and even makes videos of himself lip-syncing and grooving Sushant's hit songs. In one of his videos, Sachin Tiwari can be seen dancing to the late actor's popular track 'Shuddh Desi Romance'. Sachin reminded the internet of Sushant by doing the hook steps of the peppy dance number.
9. Esther Hnamte
This four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention of the internet after her video of rendition of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram went viral on the internet. Even PM Narendra Modi had praised Esther by sharing the video posted by Mizoram’s CM Zoramthanga.
10. Kamya
A British Instagram blogger named Kamya hit the viral note for her emotional breakdown over Hinduphobia. The blogger who goes by the name Kamya shared a video in which she was seen crying over the constant abuse she has faced for being a Hindu and practising her spirituality. It all began with a post she shared on the day of Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Ayodhya, by the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it didn't go well with a section of social media who abused and mocked her for the statements in the post.
Upset over the flak, Kamya posted a video in which she states that people of other faith colonised the whole world, but if she also talked about the same citing India, people bully her – for wearing bindi or singing chants and mantras.
