From Yashraj Mukhate to Eshna Kutty: Top 10 viral sensations of 2020

New Year 2021 is upon us and we have been waiting to bid goodbye to 2020. As we step into a new year, it’s now time to take a look at the year gone by. Although for most of the time we were inside our homes this year, the internet saw some crazy trends, fun challenges and bizarre videos dominate social media.

Many common people became sensations overnight, thanks to their talent, some luck and the collective force of the Internet. Some even became famous memes of 2020. As we are ready to bid adieu to 2020 and welcome New Year 2021, here’s a look at the people who went viral this year.

1.Yashraj Mukhate

Who does not know Yashraj Mukhate... He is one of those people who made 2020 easy for us. Musician rose to fame with his mashup of ‘rasode me kaun tha’. All his hard work and creativity paid off as he recently received a Silver and Golden Play button from YouTube. Currently, he has more than 2 million subscribers on his channel.