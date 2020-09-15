Rangana Cannot: Latest internet sensation mimicking Kangana Ranaut will leave you in splits; watch video

While Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi’s videos mimicking Kangana Ranaut have been garnering a lot of attention on social media, another internet sensation is going viral. An Instagram user named Garima is leavin the internet in splits with her spot on mimckery of the 'Manikarnika' actress, who's been making headlines for her war of Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

In the 4 minute-video, Garima talks about Sanjay Raut, Ranaut's upcoming movie on Ayodhya, Anurag Kashyap, 'Saandh Ki Aankh' and more.

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption: "Rangana Cannot on important issues like "Economy, Covid and Jobs"

Petition to name the National Awards "Anti-national Awards".

Bonus:

How to get clout, tips by Rangana:

1. Tweet about which famous celebrity smokes weed, kaun gatta phoonkta hai, kaun bread par iodex lagakar khaata hai, kaun whitener rumaal par lagakar soonghta hai etc. etc.

2. Some highest TRP Channels will call you to give you more reach.

3. Announce someone powerful is after your life.

4. Act like you're not scared and you got guts by calling out a State Government. "Tu tadaaka, tu hai kaun bey" karo. People will admire your courage without noticing you have support of the Central Government.

Voilà! You are one of the most important people to those in power at the centre. Enjoy your Y+ security!"

Check out the hilarious video here: