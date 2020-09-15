Rangana Cannot: Latest internet sensation mimicking Kangana Ranaut will leave you in splits; watch video

While Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi’s videos mimicking Kangana Ranaut have been garnering a lot of attention on social media, another internet sensation is going viral. An Instagram user named Garima is leavin the internet in splits with her spot on mimckery of the 'Manikarnika' actress, who's been making headlines for her war of Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.
In the 4 minute-video, Garima talks about Sanjay Raut, Ranaut's upcoming movie on Ayodhya, Anurag Kashyap, 'Saandh Ki Aankh' and more.
Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption: "Rangana Cannot on important issues like "Economy, Covid and Jobs"
Petition to name the National Awards "Anti-national Awards".
Bonus:
How to get clout, tips by Rangana:
1. Tweet about which famous celebrity smokes weed, kaun gatta phoonkta hai, kaun bread par iodex lagakar khaata hai, kaun whitener rumaal par lagakar soonghta hai etc. etc.
2. Some highest TRP Channels will call you to give you more reach.
3. Announce someone powerful is after your life.
4. Act like you're not scared and you got guts by calling out a State Government. "Tu tadaaka, tu hai kaun bey" karo. People will admire your courage without noticing you have support of the Central Government.
Voilà! You are one of the most important people to those in power at the centre. Enjoy your Y+ security!"
Check out the hilarious video here:
For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for her friction with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The bitter war of words between Raut and the three-time national award-winning actress followed after she said that she felt unsafe in Mumbai and drew an analogy stating it to be "POK."
Besides this, Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished last week by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Moreover, the actor allegedly received threats following which she was provided Y plus security. On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security.
She reached her hometown Manali on Monday and is making headlines for her jibes at the Maharashtra government.
