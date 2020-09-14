Kangana Ranaut: 'Maha CM's problem is me exposing movie mafia, murderers of SSR who Aaditya Thakeray hangs out with'

Post week-long friction with Shiv Sena- led Maharashtra government, Kangana Ranaut returned to her hometown Manali, on Monday. After several BJP leaders questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the party's move, Ranaut once again took to Twitter to take a jibe at him.
Reacting to a news report about President of the BJP in Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil's tweet, Kangana wrote: "Basic problem of Maharashtra CM is why I exposed movie mafia, murderers of SSR and its drug racket, who his beloved son Aaditya Thakeray hangs out with, this is my big crime so now they want to fix me, ok try let’s see who fixes who!!!"
The 'Panga' actress, whose comments triggered a spat with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, earlier on Monday, said that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan occupied Kashmir was "bang on".
Kangana arrived in the city from her home in Manali last week for a short visit and on the same day her office here faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following which she moved the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition.
"With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on(sic)," Ranaut wrote on Twitter.
Targetting the ruling party, the 33-year-old actor said the protectors had declared themselves to be "destroyers" and were working towards dismantling democracy.
"But they are wrong to think I'm weak. By threatening and abusing a woman, they are ruining their own image," she added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)