Kangana Ranaut: 'Maha CM's problem is me exposing movie mafia, murderers of SSR who Aaditya Thakeray hangs out with'

The 'Panga' actress, whose comments triggered a spat with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, earlier on Monday, said that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan occupied Kashmir was "bang on".

Kangana arrived in the city from her home in Manali last week for a short visit and on the same day her office here faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following which she moved the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition.

"With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on(sic)," Ranaut wrote on Twitter.

Targetting the ruling party, the 33-year-old actor said the protectors had declared themselves to be "destroyers" and were working towards dismantling democracy.

"But they are wrong to think I'm weak. By threatening and abusing a woman, they are ruining their own image," she added.