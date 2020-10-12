'As my greatest rival...': Roger Federer's message to Rafael Nadal on 20th Grand Slam title

Tennis superstar Roger Federer on Sunday congratulated his "greatest rival" Rafael Nadal for matching his record of 20 Grand Slam titles after his victory in the French Open final.

Nadal won a record-extending 13th French Open title after beating his rival and world No.1 Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the final.

"I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion. As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players. Therefore, it is a true honor for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory," Federer said.

"It is especially amazing that he has now won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times, which is one of the greatest achievements in sport. I also congratulate his team, because nobody can do this alone. I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us. Well done, Rafa. You deserve it," he added.

Federer's tweet on Rafa victory won netizens heart who found it too cute. In less than 12 hours, his tweet has recieved over 112k retweets and mire than half a million likes.

Similarly on Facebook, where he shared the same message, the post has over 677k likes and 51k shares.