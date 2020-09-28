Who is Eshna Kutty? Meet the hula hoop girl who danced to 'Genda Phool' in saree and sneakers

A saree and sneakers-clad hula hoop dancer grooving to the iconic ‘Delhi 6’ song ‘Genda Phool’ has won the internet with her hypnotizing moves.
Eshna Kutty, a 24-year-old hoop dancer made waves on Twitter with her ‘saree flow movement’ even grabbed eyeballs of the original singer Rekha Bharadwaj, who wrote, “A treat to watch her graceful dance with such aesthetics Eshna Kutty is amazing.”
The video was originally shared by Rachna Kanwar on the microblogging site. Overwhelmed by the response on social media, Kutty took to Twitter and wrote, “Didn't think my IG video would blow up here. Also never thought I'd make a twitter account but here i am thanks to the love pouring in. Genda Phool is one of my fav songs & @rekha_bhardwaj your voice singlehandedly set the mood for this video. Tks for the share @Rachnakanwar.”
Besides Rekha, the video was shared by scores of eminent personalities including Mahinda Group owner and billionaire Anand Mahindra. He wrote, “I believe I’m already late in noticing this video...But it doesn’t make me any less awestruck... A star is born”
Describing the 'saree flow movement' Eshna wrote on Instagram, "What's in a saree if you can't play around with the pallu? But hello my hoopers, the more you tag me in your #sareeflow, the more you inspire me to throw some back at you (Even if it means spending more time in your mum's cupboard)!"
Eshna is an alumna of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. According to a report by Hindustan Times, she has been teaching hula hoop for nearly 5 years. She has also been hosting online lessons for the last six months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
