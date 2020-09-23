'Smashing brahminical patriarchy?': Furious netizens lash out at woman for 'ruining' saree and turning it into a miniskirt

On Wednesday, a picture of an Indian woman dressed in a beautiful traditional saree went viral, for all the wrong reasons. The woman in the picture is seen holding a pair of scissors in her hand as she strikes a pose in a saree, which has been turned into a miniskirt.

A Twitter user shared the picture and wrote, "Can someone explain what is going on here?"

After the viral photo garnered attention on social media, furious netizens lashed out at the woman in the picture for 'ruining' the saree.

A user wrote,"A beautiful garment ruined.. apart from that attention seeking most probably! Such a beautiful dress wasted!"

"What a pathetic thing is this! You want to wear a saree wear it, want to wear shorts wear it. But cutting down saree to make shorts is not modernization, it's cheaponization," commented another user.

Here are the reactions: