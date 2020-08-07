Check out Intstagram blogger's emotional appeal against Hinduphobia post Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’

A British Instagram blogger has hit the viral note for her emotional breakdown over Hinduphobia.
The blogger who goes by the name Kamya shared a video in which she can be seen crying over the constant abuse she has faced for being a Hindu and practicing her spirituality.
It all began with a post she shared on the day of Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Ayodhya, by the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
She captioned the post as, "Ayodhya is to Hindus like the Vatican is to Christians. It is easily one of the most sacred sites and is central in the Ramayana. Whilst colonial agents love to dismiss the Ramayana and pretty much the entire Hindu philosophy as myth; this is the identity of the land."
"And the history of our land, is just as beautiful as it is tragic. Millions of Hindus killed by invaders. Thousands of temples demolished. Mostly through Islamic conquest but also British conquest. And in protecting our cultural heritage, thousands sacrificed their lives in service to the Motherland," added Kamya.
However, it didn't go well with a section of social media who abused and mocked her for the statements in the post.
Upset over the flak, Kamya posted a video in which she states that people of other faith colonised the whole world, but if she talks about the same citing India, people bully her – for wearing bindi or singing chants and mantras.
The blogger further adds that she has been on the spiritual path for ten years and that she has been sharing her knowledge and wisdom for free. However, when she expresses herself, people want to come at her.
She asserted that the Ayodhya issue is settled in court, but all she can see on social media is hatred. “No one wants to recognise the suffering we went through,” she said.
Kamya also referred to the other protests saying that "you can stand against people for slavery but not with pandits and saints who sacrificed their lives for the land."
Moments after the video went viral, Kamya deleted it and shared another one saying that the hate doesn’t bother her and that she will just move on with peace.
