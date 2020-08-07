Viral

Check out Intstagram blogger's emotional appeal against Hinduphobia post Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’

A British Instagram blogger has hit the viral note for her emotional breakdown over Hinduphobia.

The blogger who goes by the name Kamya shared a video in which she can be seen crying over the constant abuse she has faced for being a Hindu and practicing her spirituality.

It all began with a post she shared on the day of Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Ayodhya, by the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She captioned the post as, "Ayodhya is to Hindus like the Vatican is to Christians. It is easily one of the most sacred sites and is central in the Ramayana. Whilst colonial agents love to dismiss the Ramayana and pretty much the entire Hindu philosophy as myth; this is the identity of the land."

"And the history of our land, is just as beautiful as it is tragic. Millions of Hindus killed by invaders. Thousands of temples demolished. Mostly through Islamic conquest but also British conquest. And in protecting our cultural heritage, thousands sacrificed their lives in service to the Motherland," added Kamya.

HAPPY Diwali! ð¤©ðð¼ðªð wow, this is an emotional one. This day marks the single biggest reclamation of indigenous heritage that weâve seen in decades - the reconstruction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. . Ayodhya is to Hindus like the Vatican is to Christians. It is easily one of the most sacred sites and is central in the Ramayana. Whilst colonial agents love to dismiss the Ramayana and pretty much the entire Hindu philosophy as myth; this is the identity of the land. . And the history of our land, is just as beautiful as it is tragic. Millions of Hindus killed by invaders. Thousands of temples demolished. Mostly through Islamic conquest but also British conquest. And in protecting our cultural heritage, thousands sacrificed their lives in service to the Motherland. . Fast forward to modern times, and we are now a hugely diverse country - both religiously and culturally. But Indiaâs original identity cannot be separated from its spiritual root. The Ramayana is essentially, a tale of values. Deep teachings, codes and guidance in navigating consciousness for those who seek. . And the entire basis of Diwali, is essentially - this. . It is the homecoming of Shree Ram from exile to his home in Ayodhya. It is lighting lamps to guide the way, so that the divine Source who loves us all may clear our wounds and conquer darkness with light. . Todayâs celebration - is not just for Hindus. It is the reclamation of indigenous heritage after 400+ years of sacrifice. It is for all the indigenous cultures across the world. It is the re-establishment of what has been there since the beginning. And for every Indian, no matter what religion, to come to and find peace in, as home. ððð¼ . May the world know peace. May the world know love. May the world know unity. May the world know RESPECT. Jai Shree Ram ðâ¨ðð¼ðª . (fun fact: I was never mocked for my culture in the UK. I have been Indian in multiple lifetimes and have a deep, spiritual connection with my roots. And itâs through this power Iâm able to do better and serve the world. You donât need to understand it, but you do need to respect it).

However, it didn't go well with a section of social media who abused and mocked her for the statements in the post.

Upset over the flak, Kamya posted a video in which she states that people of other faith colonised the whole world, but if she talks about the same citing India, people bully her – for wearing bindi or singing chants and mantras.

The blogger further adds that she has been on the spiritual path for ten years and that she has been sharing her knowledge and wisdom for free. However, when she expresses herself, people want to come at her.

She asserted that the Ayodhya issue is settled in court, but all she can see on social media is hatred. “No one wants to recognise the suffering we went through,” she said.

Kamya also referred to the other protests saying that "you can stand against people for slavery but not with pandits and saints who sacrificed their lives for the land."

Moments after the video went viral, Kamya deleted it and shared another one saying that the hate doesn’t bother her and that she will just move on with peace.

