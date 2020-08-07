Check out Intstagram blogger's emotional appeal against Hinduphobia post Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’

A British Instagram blogger has hit the viral note for her emotional breakdown over Hinduphobia.

The blogger who goes by the name Kamya shared a video in which she can be seen crying over the constant abuse she has faced for being a Hindu and practicing her spirituality.

It all began with a post she shared on the day of Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Ayodhya, by the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She captioned the post as, "Ayodhya is to Hindus like the Vatican is to Christians. It is easily one of the most sacred sites and is central in the Ramayana. Whilst colonial agents love to dismiss the Ramayana and pretty much the entire Hindu philosophy as myth; this is the identity of the land."

"And the history of our land, is just as beautiful as it is tragic. Millions of Hindus killed by invaders. Thousands of temples demolished. Mostly through Islamic conquest but also British conquest. And in protecting our cultural heritage, thousands sacrificed their lives in service to the Motherland," added Kamya.