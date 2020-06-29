BoycottNetflix trends on Twitter after Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela' allegedly displays 'Hinduphobia'

Netflix's new Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela' starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath and Seerat Kapoor allegedly showcases "Hinduphobia" and is an "insult to Hindu Gods and Goddesses", accuse Twitter users. Meanwhile, #BoycottNetflix began trending on Twitter on Monday morning.
A Twitter user wrote: "Netflix done it again, Web Series called "Krishna & His Leela" showing Krishna have sexual affairs wth many women & one of them named as Radha. The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda Why always insult our Gods? Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic."
A few Twitter users have also accused Netflix of "destroying moral values" by "using sex to engage audiences".
"Hypersexual content is destroying our moral values. These disgusting Web Series using sex because it is an easy way to engage audience. Teenagers are the worst affected. But i don't think #BoycottNetflix is an option. Content needs to be speculated though. #Hinduism is insulted," a Twitter user wrote.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
The film received has mixed response from critics. Hindustan Times' Haricharan Pudipeddi called the movie bold and refreshing, and wrote, "It’s a no-nonsense tale of modern-day complicated romance and broken relationships. Even though it starts out as a slightly cheesy take on modern romance, it takes a refreshing turn as the story progresses, quite boldly crushing many mainstream stereotypes associated with the representation of love and marriage." On the other hand, Indian Express' Shubra Gupta said that it was a passable rom-com.
The synopsis of the movie reads, "Torn between his past and present girlfriends, a confused bachelor’s indecisiveness spins a web of lies and cheating as he struggles to commit."
