BoycottNetflix trends on Twitter after Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela' allegedly displays 'Hinduphobia'

Netflix's new Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela' starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath and Seerat Kapoor allegedly showcases "Hinduphobia" and is an "insult to Hindu Gods and Goddesses", accuse Twitter users. Meanwhile, #BoycottNetflix began trending on Twitter on Monday morning.

A Twitter user wrote: "Netflix done it again, Web Series called "Krishna & His Leela" showing Krishna have sexual affairs wth many women & one of them named as Radha. The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda Why always insult our Gods? Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic."