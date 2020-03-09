Twitter pans Guardian for 'Hinduphobia' after cartoon depicting Priti Patel as a cow

A cartoon depicting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Priti Patel, the secretary of state for the home department, that was published in the UK's Guardian has created controversy.
While Johnson is depicted as a bull, Patel, who has been drawn larger than her actual frame, is depicted as a cow.
The cartoon has caused outrage in the UK as well, with one commentator, Adrian Hilton, terming it an expression of religious and racial hate.
Indians, too, who have seen the cartoon have not been too amused
Other commentators have also voiced their outrage
Notably, there has been a lot of criticisim over 'Hinduphobia', which has become the newest thing to criticise. Last week, US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took to her Twitter account to address the rising Hinduphobia in America. This comes after a user on the microblogging site who goes by the name Sheenie Ambardar, shared an alleged encounter between an Indian-American and a Hinduphobic Uber driver.
Earlier, Johnson has said Patel is a "fantastic" home secretary as he backed his senior Cabinet minister amid a row over the resignation of her top civil servant.
Philip Rutnam, the Home Office's most senior official, resigned on Saturday citing a "vicious and orchestrated" campaign against him.
Johnson was asked about the controversy and allegations of bullying against the Indian-origin minister by Rutnam, her former permanent secretary, during a visit to Public Health England in north London on Sunday evening to address the rising fears around the spread of the coronavirus in Britain.
With Agency Inputs
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)