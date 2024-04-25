 PM Modi Speaks To Giorgia Meloni On Phone, Extends Greetings On Italy's Liberation Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Speaks To Giorgia Meloni On Phone, Extends Greetings On Italy's Liberation Day

PM Modi Speaks To Giorgia Meloni On Phone, Extends Greetings On Italy's Liberation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the invite to the G7 Summit in June.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. File Picture | X | @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 25) spoke to his counterpart in Italy Giorgia Meloni and thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June and extended greetings on Italy's Liberation Day.

In a post on 'X', Modi said he greeted Meloni and the people of Italy on the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day.

"Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

Read Also
'Friend Committed To Building...: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Birthday Wish For PM Modi
article-image

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, officials said.

(With agency inputs)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Speaks To Giorgia Meloni On Phone, Extends Greetings On Italy's Liberation Day

PM Modi Speaks To Giorgia Meloni On Phone, Extends Greetings On Italy's Liberation Day

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Voter Share; All You Need To Know

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Voter Share; All You Need To Know

Western Railway To Run 3 Pairs Of Summer Special Trains To Various Destinations To Meet Travel...

Western Railway To Run 3 Pairs Of Summer Special Trains To Various Destinations To Meet Travel...

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Demography, Voter Share; All You Need To...

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Demography, Voter Share; All You Need To...

McDonald's, Theobroma Deliver Stale Products To Customers In Noida; FSSAI Initiates Action

McDonald's, Theobroma Deliver Stale Products To Customers In Noida; FSSAI Initiates Action