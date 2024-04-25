PM Modi Speaks To Giorgia Meloni On Phone, Extends Greetings On Italy's Liberation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. File Picture | X | @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 25) spoke to his counterpart in Italy Giorgia Meloni and thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June and extended greetings on Italy's Liberation Day.

In a post on 'X', Modi said he greeted Meloni and the people of Italy on the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day.

"Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, officials said.

(With agency inputs)