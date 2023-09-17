'Friend Committed To Building...: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Birthday Wish For PM Modi

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celeberated his 73rd birthday on Sunday, and the world came together to shower him with birthday wishes, including the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who took to social media to extend her warm greetings and express her friendship.

"Happy Birthday Wishes @narendramodi. A friend committed to building the future and proud of the history of a great nation close to Italy," she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) in Italian.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi-Meloni Chemistry

With this birthday wish Modi-Meloni chemistry seems to have touched new heights. Earlier, at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, too, their comradery garnered global attention.

During the summit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with PM Meloni, where they discussed various topics, including Italy joining the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor partnership. They also appreciated Italy's support for India's G20 Presidency.

The two leaders took stock of the progress in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership and committed to enhancing cooperation in areas like defense and emerging technologies. They emphasised the importance of G7 and G20 working together for global welfare.

Prime Minister Meloni congratulated Modi for the successful G20 Summit. In response, Modi tweeted, "I had an excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defense, emerging technologies, and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visit marked Prime Minister Meloni's second to India, elevating bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during her State visit in March this year.

PM Modi takes metro ride on 73rd birthday

Earlier in the day, as part of his birthday celebrations, PM Modi took a metro ride after inaugurating the extension of the Airport Express line in Delhi's Dwarka. He interacted with fellow passengers, who expressed their birthday wishes, clapped, sang "Happy Birthday Modi ji," and even snapped selfies with him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday has been a day of global celebration, filled with wishes, camaraderie, and new partnerships, reflecting the significance of his leadership on the international stage.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)