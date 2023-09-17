On His 73rd B'Day, Kangana Ranaut Compares PM Modi To Lord Rama: 'Most Loved Leader In The World'

Kangana Ranaut with PM Narendra Modi | File photo

Several Bollywood celebrities, including like Kangana Ranaut, took to their official social media accounts to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday on Sunday (September 17).

Actress Kangana shared a throwback picture of PM Modi and penned a heartfelt note for him. She also called him the 'most loved leader' in the world compared him to Lord Rama.

On Instagram, the Queen actress wrote, "Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat."

She added, "You are note just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir."

Meanwhile, several other Bollywood celebs like Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Paresh Rawal, RajKummar Rao and others also extended birthday wishes to the PM.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee. She also made a cameo recently in Tiku Weds Sheru, which starred Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was also produced by the actress.

Kangana will next be seen in Chandramukhi 2, which is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023. She will also star in Emergency, with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

The actress also has Tejas in her pipeline in which she will play the role of an Air Force pilot.