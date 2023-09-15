 Kangana Ranaut Locks Horns With Prakash Raj After He Criticises Amit Shah's Speech On Hindi Diwas
On Thursday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Hindi unites the diverse languages in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Locks Horns With Prakash Raj After He Criticises Amit Shah's Speech On Hindi Diwas | Photo Via Instagram

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, which is observed on September 14 every year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Hindi unites the diverse languages of the country. "Hindi is the name for unifying the diversity of languages ​​of India, the world's largest democracy. From the independence movement till today, Hindi has played an important role in uniting the country," reported ANI.

Soon after Prakash Raj criticised Amit Shah's speech. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "You speak HINDI because you KNOW Hindi…YOU ask US to speak hindi because YOU…KNOW …ONLY …HINDI . #StopHindiDiwas  #StopHindiImposition #StopHindiHegemony."

Now, Kangana Ranaut slammed Prakash and replied, "Amit Shah ji is from Gujarat, his mother tongue is Gujarati."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee. She also made a cameo recently in Tiku Weds Sheru, which starred Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and was also produced by the Queen actress.

Next, the actress also has Chandramukhi 2, which is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023. Kangana will also star next in Emergency, with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Kangana also has Tejas in her pipeline, in which she will play the role of an Air Force pilot.

