Chandramukhi 2 Release Postponed? New Update Awaited On Raghava Lawrence-Kangana Ranaut Starrer

Call it the ripple of the Jawan effect but September film and OTT releases are suddenly considering and reconsidering their dates, following the blockbuster success of SRK's Jawan that is sweeping audiences across the world.

With Salaar starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran being pushed to an early 2024, despite its initial September 28 release, September 28 now seems to be a preferrable date for filmmakers across industries to release their films.

The latest film to be caught up in this wave is Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Chandramukhi 2, which was slated for release on September 15. However, as per recent reports that are floating over the internet, it is being suggested that the film might not land in cinemas on its scheduled date. While insiders within the film's unit suggest that the pending post-production on the film could be a vital reason for the delay, industry experts suggest that the buzz around Jawan which is gaining momentum with every passing day is dimming visbility for other projects.

Meanwhile the pre-release event of the Telugu version is scheduled to take place on September 11 at 6 PM in Hyderabad's JRC Convention Centre. Some days ago, the film's team hosted the media to a grand audio launch in Chennai.

Chandramukhi 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2005 horror-thriller that starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika. Directed by P Vasu, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar and Ravi Mariya. Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Read Also Oscar Winner MM Keeravani Lauds Kangana Ranaut's Performance In Chandramukhi 2

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)