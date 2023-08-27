Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence Issues Heartfelt Apology After Students Are Attacked At Film's Audio Launch

At the highly enthusiastic music launch event of Chandramukhi 2 that convened in Chennai, a few days ago, the cast and crew looked forward to interacting with the media and fans present at the do. Key cast and crew members took to the stage to share their experiences.

Comedian Vadivelu and producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions kept the audience enthralled with their presence and banter. Unfortunately, things took an ugly turn when a group of students who were relatively over enthusiastic got roughed up by the bouncers in-charge. It was noted that a couple of students were manhandled by the said bouncers and it definitely turned out to be unpleasant for the actors and the organisers concerned.

Taking stock of the situation, actor Raghava Lawrence who enjoys immense popularity for his philanthropist initiatives took to Twitter to apologise profusely. Condemning the altercation, the actor urged for everyone to be careful.

Taking to his Twitter, the actor tweeted, "Hello everyone, I just came to know about the unfortunate incident which happened during our #Chandramukhi2 movie Audio Launch, where one of the Bouncers involved in a fist fight with a college student. First of all myself or the organisers were not aware of this incident as it happened outside the hall when then event was happening inside. It’s well known fact that everyone knows how much I love our students & how much I wish to see them grow. Being that kind of a person, I’m always against these kind of fights. I always wish there should be happiness & peace everywhere we go. Whatever the reason it maybe it’s definitely wrong to hit someone & especially when it’s a student this shouldn’t have happened. I personally apologise for what happened during that time. And I sincerely request the bouncers to not involve in these kind of activities hereafter. Thank you."

Check out his tweet below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chandramukhi 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2005 horror-thriller that starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika. Directed by P Vasu, the film also stars Kangana Ranaut, Radhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar and Ravi Mariya. The film is slated for official release in five languages on September 15, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)